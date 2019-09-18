Munir A Malik suffers heart attack

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Renowned lawyers Muneer A Malik on Wednesday suffered a heart attack , however, his condition is out of danger.

The renowned lawyer shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad after heart attack where two stunts have been planted in him after conducting necessary tests.

It is pertinent to mention here that nowadays Muneer A Malik is a counsel of Justice Qazi Faiz Essa in his case against Supreme Judicial Council.