Munir Ahmed elected unopposed VP of RCB

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Malik Mohammad Munir Ahmed has been elected unopposed Vice President (VP) of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB).

According to details, RCB's board meeting was held here under the chairmanship of the President and Station Commander, Rawalpindi Brig. Salman Nazar which was also attended by Cantonment Executive Officer, Muhammad Omar Farooq Ali Malik.

The President Cantonment Board administered the oath from the newly elected VP while two other nominated members, Khurram Shahzad Gill, elected on minority seat and Saghir Ahmed elected on labour seat also took oath.

Apart from the nominated members, elected members of Cantonment Board Arshad Qureshi, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed Malik, Haji Zafar Iqbal, Malik Mansoor Afsar, Malik Amjad Hussain, Chaudhry Shakur Ahmed and Malik Muhammad Usman also attended the meeting.

The President of the Cantonment Board congratulated all the members for assuming their responsibilities and hoped that they would perform their duties properly as per the oath and would make all-out efforts to provide more facilities to the residents.

Later, a general meeting of the Cantt Board was held in which several agenda items were discussed.

The board meeting checked accounts of income and expenses. The meeting also gave approval of fixation of the salary of the daily wage employees as per the announcement of the government of Pakistan at Rs 20,000. Residential and commercial maps were also approved.

The meeting also endorsed the steps taken in the absence of the members.

The meeting approved appointment of the administrator Cantonment General Hospital and the terms and conditions of the employment.

Several other agenda items were also approved.

It was also decided that the President Cantt Board would be accompanied by the relevant ward member and the Chairman during visit to inspect the proposed sites of commercial buildings in future.