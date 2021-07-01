UrduPoint.com
Munir Akram Calls On Army Chief

Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Munir Akram calls on Army Chief

RAWALPINDI, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, New York Ambassador Munir Akram Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation including Afghanistan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute, were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Army Chief appreciated the mission's role and efforts in the service of Pakistan.

