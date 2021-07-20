UrduPoint.com
Munir Akram Conveys Eid Greetings To UN Community, Highlights Kashmiris' Plight

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:34 PM

Munir Akram conveys Eid greetings to UN community, highlights Kashmiris' plight

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram Tuesday wished Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak to the UN community and to all Muslim brethren, re-emphasizing that this auspicious occasion reminds us of the spirit of sacrifice and help those in need

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram Tuesday wished Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak to the UN community and to all Muslim brethren, re-emphasizing that this auspicious occasion reminds us of the spirit of sacrifice and help those in need.

"May this Eid bring peace and prosperity to our brothers and sisters of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who would not be able to celebrate due to the challenging crisis of Covid-19 pandemic and the immense suffering amidst longest siege of the world due to illegal unilateral measures of the occupying power, India," he said in a message released here.

Meanwhile, Eid prayers were held all across the United States on Tuesday, a working day practising social distancing in mosques and halls amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

Special prayers were offered for the urgent need of Muslim unity and peace in the world as well as for inter-faith harmony.

In areas such as Brooklyn, a borough of New York City where Pakistanis are concentrated, prayers were also offered for the well-being and progress of Pakistan as their homeland confronts many challenges.

In his Eid message, Ambassador Akram added, "This occasion reminds us of great spirit of sacrifice, therefore, in these challenging times, let us re-emphasize the spirit of sacrifice and help those in need. Inclusive recovery from Covid-19 Pandemic requires global solidarity, spirit of sharing and caring-values espoused by islam. On this Eid, let us also reaffirm our commitment to end hunger and combat inequalities, injustice and discrimination. Once again Eid Mubarak to all".

