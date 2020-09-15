UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Munir Akram Stresses UN Role As 'safety Value' Amid Conflicts

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:55 PM

Munir Akram stresses UN role as 'safety value' amid conflicts

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram underscored the importance of the UN despite the many challenges it faces in a New York Times article published Tuesday that reviews the performance of the world body as the organization begins its landmark 75th General Assembly session

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram underscored the importance of the UN despite the many challenges it faces in a New York Times article published Tuesday that reviews the performance of the world body as the organization begins its landmark 75th General Assembly session.

The Pakistani envoy was featured in the article, entitled "As UN Turns 75, the Celebration Is Muted by Calamity and Conflict", nothing that Pakistan "remains locked in a protracted dispute with India over the Kashmir region, a chronic flash point for the nuclear-armed rivals." "As the world body turns 75, it also faces profound questions about its own effectiveness, and even its relevance," Times' correspondent Richard Gladstone wrote in the article which points to UN's weaknesses and achievements.

"Still, despite its challenges, many ambassadors now see the United Nations as an even more vital forum, if only as a place for members to vent grievances," the Times said.

"Without the UN, you don't have a safety valve," Ambassador Akram was quoted as saying.

"You know you'll not get a solution, but you can defuse the domestic pressure exerted on governments faced with intractable problems," he said. "Just imagine if we couldn't raise Kashmir in the Security Council. There would be tremendous pressure on our government to do something."\867

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India World United Nations Gladstone New York Government

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of Economy highlights economic and in ..

30 minutes ago

Future readiness key to Dubai’s leadership in at ..

31 minutes ago

Morikawa hungry for more majors at US Open

2 seconds ago

Denmark introduces new restrictions as virus cases ..

4 seconds ago

Belarus Opposition Not Planning to Be Friends With ..

6 seconds ago

US COVID-19 Response Pummels America's Image in 13 ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.