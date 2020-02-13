Muntazir Khan posted MD Forest Corporation

UrduPoint.com
The Khyber Pakthunkwa Government has posted BPS 19 PCS Officer Muntazir Khan as Managing Director Forest Corporation KP, said a notification of the Establishement Department here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkwa Government has posted BPS 19 PCS Officer Muntazir Khan as Managing Director Forest Corporation KP, said a notification of the Establishement Department here Thursday.

Similarly the incumbent MD Forest Coporation Muhammd Zubair Asghar Qureshi BPS 20 has transfered and posted as Executive Director Urban Policy Unit P&D Department against the vacant post.

