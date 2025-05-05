Open Menu

Muqam Accelerates Efforts To Address Grievances Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam here on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to address the grievances of those affected by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Amir Muqam emphasized that resolving the legitimate demands of the affected communities remains a top priority for the federal government, said a press release.

He said that, under the direct instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, significant progress is being made on multiple fronts, including compensation payments, the provision of clean water and sanitation facilities, and the development of educational institutions and other essential infrastructure.

The high level meeting underscored the government’s commitment to a transparent and inclusive approach in ensuring the welfare and rehabilitation of the communities affected by one of country’s most significant hydropower projects.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Water Resources, Moeen Wattoo, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Sajjad Ghani, Secretary Kashmir Affairs, GB and SAFRON Zafar Hasan, Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan Ibrar Ahmad Mirza, Additional Secretary Kashmir Affairs Kamran Rahman Khan, Joint Secretary of the GB Council Sudheer Khattak, and other senior officials.

