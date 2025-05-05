Muqam Accelerates Efforts To Address Grievances Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Affectees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam here on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to address the grievances of those affected by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project.
Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Amir Muqam emphasized that resolving the legitimate demands of the affected communities remains a top priority for the federal government, said a press release.
He said that, under the direct instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, significant progress is being made on multiple fronts, including compensation payments, the provision of clean water and sanitation facilities, and the development of educational institutions and other essential infrastructure.
The high level meeting underscored the government’s commitment to a transparent and inclusive approach in ensuring the welfare and rehabilitation of the communities affected by one of country’s most significant hydropower projects.
The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Water Resources, Moeen Wattoo, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Sajjad Ghani, Secretary Kashmir Affairs, GB and SAFRON Zafar Hasan, Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan Ibrar Ahmad Mirza, Additional Secretary Kashmir Affairs Kamran Rahman Khan, Joint Secretary of the GB Council Sudheer Khattak, and other senior officials.
Recent Stories
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muqam accelerates efforts to address grievances of Diamer-Bhasha Dam affectees3 minutes ago
-
Tank police’ efforts for peace yielding results- arresting over 200 proclaimed offenders over last ..3 minutes ago
-
Storms disrupt power supply and damage mango orchards in Hyderabad region12 minutes ago
-
Two children die of measles in Thul13 minutes ago
-
India’s fabricated claims of terror camps in AJK collapse under scrutiny:Tarar13 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi congratulates nation on successful test of Fatah Missile13 minutes ago
-
Efforts on to ensure socio-economic development through education22 minutes ago
-
India’s fabricated claims of terror camps in AJK collapse under scrutiny:Tarar22 minutes ago
-
Super Tax imposed with appropriate legislation; Raza Rabbani told SC32 minutes ago
-
FM Ishaq Dar warns of rising regional tensions, calls for global cooperation32 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Student elected President of NY's largest Student Union33 minutes ago
-
Minister Qaiser leads rally to express solidarity with Pak army33 minutes ago