UrduPoint.com

Muqam Accuses Imran For Misleading Nation; Foresees Rift In PTI On Resignation Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Muqam accuses Imran for misleading nation; foresees rift in PTI on resignation issue

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had tried to mislead the nation during his flopped long march and foresaw a rift in the PTI on the issue of resignations from assemblies.

Addressing a press conference here, Muqam said that Imran Khan had destroyed the country's economy during his three and half year rule and all his (Imran) designs to derail democracy and create rift among state institutions failed.

He said there was a need of complete investigation into Arshad Sharif's murder.

Amir Muqam said that appointment of new Army Chief was strictly made on merit and in accordance with the constitution.

He said that Imran Khan's baseless narrative against establishment were badly exposed and rejected by the nation.

Muqam said that Imran Khan should be made answerable for his narrative that was based entirely on lies.

Muqam claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was pushed to an economic turmoil and there was no money for payment of salaries to the government employees, which was a sign of bankruptcy in KP.

He said people started laughing after Imran Khan's announcement regarding resignations from assemblies.

Muqam said that rift in PTI was imminent on the resignation issue.

He said election would be held on time and the government would complete its tenure.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Murder Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Democracy Long March Amir Muqam Money Sunday All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

7 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

16 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

16 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

16 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.