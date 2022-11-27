Muqam accuses Imran for misleading nation; foresees rift in PTI on resignation issue

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had tried to mislead the nation during his flopped long march and foresaw a rift in the PTI on the issue of resignations from assemblies.

Addressing a press conference here, Muqam said that Imran Khan had destroyed the country's economy during his three and half year rule and all his (Imran) designs to derail democracy and create rift among state institutions failed.

He said there was a need of complete investigation into Arshad Sharif's murder.

Amir Muqam said that appointment of new Army Chief was strictly made on merit and in accordance with the constitution.

He said that Imran Khan's baseless narrative against establishment were badly exposed and rejected by the nation.

Muqam said that Imran Khan should be made answerable for his narrative that was based entirely on lies.

Muqam claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was pushed to an economic turmoil and there was no money for payment of salaries to the government employees, which was a sign of bankruptcy in KP.

He said people started laughing after Imran Khan's announcement regarding resignations from assemblies.

Muqam said that rift in PTI was imminent on the resignation issue.

He said election would be held on time and the government would complete its tenure.