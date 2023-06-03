UrduPoint.com

Muqam Accuses Imran Niazi For Destroying Country's Economy, Social Values

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Culture Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Saturday accused Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan for destroying the national economy and social values

He said the May 9 vandalism have exposed Imran Niazi's negative face before the nation.

Addressing a big workers convention of Pakistan Muslim League (N) here at Maday Baba Jalala at Takht Bhai tehsil, Engr Amir Muqam said after destroying the country's economy and social values, Imran Niazi has tried to weaken the government and defence institutions as evident of the May 9-10 vandalism.

Amir Muqam praised the examplary restraint shown by the security forces and police despite the provoking attacks by the horde of PTI during May 9-10 vandalism.

He said that Imran Khan could not escaped of the deplorable incidents of the ransacking and putting on fire of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar's building, Jinnah House Lahore, Motorway Toll Plazas, ambulances, forts, and damages of defence installations/statues of the defenders of Pakistan.

Engr Amir Muqam claimed that loot and plunders of Imran Niazi was exposed in PTI foreign funding, Tosha Khan and Rs60 billion Alqadar mega corruption cases.

He said days of Imran Niazi was over as the PTI leaders have started abandoning him due to his negative politicking.

He said the entire nation was stand behind of our valiant security forces and ready to frustrate evils designs of the enemy.

The Prime Minister's Adviser said that value of Dollar against rupee has been increased due to poor economic and fiscal policies of PTI Government that plunged the country into huge foreign loans burden.

"Had Imran Govt continued for few more weeks, the country would have been plunged into default," he said, adding despite difficult economic situation, the present government would present a historic and goal-oriented budget wherein maximum relief would be provided to all segments of the society.

If Nawaz Sharif Govt had been allowed to work freely during 2013-18, the country's would have achieved economic glory and financial independence today.

He said that Nawaz Sharif Govt had constructed network of motorways and made the country's defense impregnable.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the problem of load shedding was addressed and terrorism eliminated due to successful policies of Nawaz Sharif Govt.

He said the negative propaganda of Pakistan's economic default was failed as the country's economy started moving on right track due to untiring efforts of Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to take the country out of existing difficult challenges.

Amir Muqam announced establishment of passport office for people of tehsil Takht Bhai and construction of the road and others uplift projects for the area.

People raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Engr Amir Muqam.

Upon arrival, Amir Muqam was presented with a traditional turban.

