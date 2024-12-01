Open Menu

Muqam Announces Compensation For Parachinar Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Muqam announces compensation for Parachinar victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, and President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam has announced compensation for all victims of recent incidents of violence in Parachinar on behalf of the federal government.

He has directed the Kohat Commissioner to prepare a detailed report on the damages, said a press release issued on Sunday.

Speaking at a grand jirga in Kohat, the minister stressed the importance of restoring peace in Parachinar for the greater good of the country and its people. He expressed condolences on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government over the tragic incidents, praying for the departed souls and the swift recovery of the injured.

Muqam emphasized that the issue transcends politics, urging all stakeholders to unite for a common resolution.

"This is not just a provincial issue; it concerns the entire nation," he said and highlighted his efforts to foster unity, including visits to the Chief Minister’s House and collaboration with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister reiterated that lasting solutions can only be achieved through dialogue, not conflict. He promised to personally discuss the compensation package with the prime minister and present the matter to the federal cabinet.

Families of the deceased and those who lost their homes would be compensated, he assured.

Muqam warned of strict action against elements tempting to destabilize the region, stating, "Enemies of Pakistan cannot tolerate our stability and are sowing discord among us."

He called for collective efforts to restore peace, urging political leaders and religious scholars to play their roles in this mission.

Praising the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his dedication, Engineer Muqam concluded by emphasizing the importance of everyone contributing to national harmony and stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Jirga Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam Parachinar Kohat Sunday All Government Cabinet Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan