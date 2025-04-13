Muqam Announces New Team Of PMLN Culture Wing
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam who is also PMLN KP President here Sunday announced Names of the new culture wing of the party.
He appointed Bibi Saeeda as President PMLN Cultural Wing.
Naushaba Bibi has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Hilal alias Sobia Khan as General Secretary.
While congratulating the new office bearers of the PMLN KP culture wing, Engr Amir Muqam expressed the hope that the new culture team will play key role in promotion of cultural values.
The reorganization of PMLN in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for betterment of its organization structure continues in KP.
The new leadership of PMLN cultural wing was announced by Engr Amir Muqam through a notification.
APP/fam
