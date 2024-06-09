Muqam Asks CM KP To Focus On Resolution Of People's Problems Rather Point Scoring
Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam has asked the Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to focus on the resolution of people's problems rather than point scoring.
He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) did want tall hallow claims and wanted development and prosperity.
In response to the address of chief minister in Swat, Engr Amir Muqam said in a statement that tall hallow slogans are very easy to chant but PTI Government did not make anything for the province during its 11 years of rule. He said that these elements wanted to repeat the May 9 gory incidents.
The government would not allow attacks on the official installations, he said and added that these elements were wasting time and insulting people's mandate.
The minister said that the CM KP had forgotten that during his party, political leaders were targeted and fake cases against them were registered. He said that these elements were claiming themselves innocent after facing corruption cases and were making hue and cry when investment started coming again to the country.
Engr Amir Muqam said that these negative elements can not tolerate the development and prosperity of Pakistan.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD releases report on attacks on KP polio teams2 minutes ago
-
Shahera Shahid condoles over the demise of senior newscaster Taskeen Zafar2 minutes ago
-
Twin cities' largest sacrificial cattle market set up in Bhatta Chowk12 minutes ago
-
Tourists enjoy gleeful activities in Orakzai Spring Festival22 minutes ago
-
Woman allegedly shot dead by her husband22 minutes ago
-
Date Leaf Cots: A tradition supporting skillful rural women in south Punjab32 minutes ago
-
Education is highest peak, each girl deserves chance to reach summit: Naila Kiani52 minutes ago
-
Waves of inflation continue in Peshawar1 hour ago
-
Outlaw allegedly tries to commit suicide at police station's lock up1 hour ago
-
Commissioner holds meeting with revenue officers1 hour ago
-
Calls for protection of oceans against climate change, pollution2 hours ago
-
Rwp district admin taking solid steps to control use of plastic bags2 hours ago