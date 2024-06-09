Open Menu

Muqam Asks CM KP To Focus On Resolution Of People's Problems Rather Point Scoring

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam has asked the Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to focus on the resolution of people's problems rather than point scoring.

He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) did want tall hallow claims and wanted development and prosperity.

In response to the address of chief minister in Swat, Engr Amir Muqam said in a statement that tall hallow slogans are very easy to chant but PTI Government did not make anything for the province during its 11 years of rule. He said that these elements wanted to repeat the May 9 gory incidents.

The government would not allow attacks on the official installations, he said and added that these elements were wasting time and insulting people's mandate.

The minister said that the CM KP had forgotten that during his party, political leaders were targeted and fake cases against them were registered. He said that these elements were claiming themselves innocent after facing corruption cases and were making hue and cry when investment started coming again to the country.

Engr Amir Muqam said that these negative elements can not tolerate the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

APP/fam

