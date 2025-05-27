Muqam Asks PTI To Work For National Interest
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 10:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday asked the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),
to work for national interest and avoid playing politics of conflicts. The PTI members should sit together for discussing challenges facing the country including terrorism, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The PTI should have talks for improving economy and public interest issues, he added. Politics of agitation adopted by PTI could not address any issue, he said.
In reply to a question about any relief in the forthcoming budget, he said that incumbent government after coming to power had taken hard decisions to provide relief to poor people.
He said Stock Exchange, exports and remittances are increasing due to better policies of the present government.
He said inflation has brought to single digit. He further said that all possible steps would be taken to facilitate the common man in near future.
