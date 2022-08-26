UrduPoint.com

Muqam Assures Full Support Of Federal Govt To Flood Affectees

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Muqam assures full support of Federal Govt to flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam on Friday visited the flood-affected areas of Bajaur, met with the flood victims and assured them full support of the Federal government in this hour of tragedy.

Addressing a Jirga in Tehsil Khar, he expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and properties in different parts of the country due to flash flood and instructed the local administration, NDMA and PDMA authorities to proactively take up the relief and rehabilitation process.

He said that all means of communication must be used effectively to inform local people as well as tourists of the expected flood devastations, adding that several hotels, bridges, houses and automobile showrooms in Bahrain, Kalam and Mingora have been swept away by flash floods.

He appreciated efforts of NHA in opening of the roads from Khwaza Khela to Bisham at Ranyal and restoring it to traffic.

The PM's aide visited Mingora Bypass, Fizagat, Mingora City, Chakdra and Lower Dir to assess the situation and also visited the Deputy Commissioner office in Khar, district Bajaur where he was briefed on the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts by the local administration, National Disaster Management Authority and Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Muqam expressed solidarity with the flood affectees and said that the federal government stands united with the distressed people and would utilize all available resources to help them.

He appreciated the efforts of rehabilitation institutions especially WAPDA and PESCO for restoring the electricity in the affected areas despite the flood situation and ongoing rains.

