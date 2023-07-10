Open Menu

Muqam, Ata Tarar Calls On KP Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 10:59 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam and Special Assistant on Interior, Attaullah Tarar here Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House.

They discussed the overall law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides people welfare projects in merged areas.

