Muqam Calls On CM KP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engr. Amir Muqam on Monday called on Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan.

They discussed law and order and the distribution of free flour among people in the province.

The chief minister assured the caretaker government will utilize all available resources for the welfare of the people in the province.

