Muqam Calls On Governor Kundi To Discuss Law And Order Situation In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for SAFRON, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, met with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, at the Governor House on Thursday and discussed various issues of the province including political, economic and law and order.
The meeting focused on the worsening law and order situation in the province and the growing concerns regarding provincial rights with the federal government.
During the meeting, the two leaders engaged in in-depth discussions about the escalating security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where incidents of terrorism and militancy have been on the rise.
Engineer Muqam and Governor Kundi also deliberated on the province's demands for greater autonomy in managing its resources and ensuring equitable development. There were calls for the federal government to take more decisive action to address the unique challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in terms of security, infrastructure, and economic development.
Federal Minister acknowledged the concerns raised by the Governor and assured him of the federal government's commitment to addressing the issues, particularly in regard to enhancing the province's security apparatus and ensuring that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receives its due share of resources and rights within the federation.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the need for immediate steps to improve the law and order situation in the province, underlining that lasting peace can only be achieved through joint efforts between the federal government, provincial authorities, and local communities.
The Governor also extended invitation to Amir Muqam, urging him to join the All Parties Conference (APC) in first week of December here at Governor House to address the growing concerns over law and order in the province.
The invitation emphasized the need for a collective approach to tackle the increasing challenges related to security, crime, and social stability.
The Governor highlighted Amir Muqam's political influence and experience, hoping his participation in the APC would foster a united effort among political leaders and stakeholders to formulate effective strategies for improving law enforcement, enhancing public safety, and ensuring a peaceful environment for the citizens.
The meeting ended with a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation between the federal government and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to address these pressing issues and work towards a more secure and prosperous future for the province.
