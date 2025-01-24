Muqam chairs inter-ministerial & inter provincial coordination meeting to review preparation for Kashmir Solidarity day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam on Friday said that Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed on February 5 to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Addressing third inter-ministerial and inter-provincial coordination meeting for Kashmir Solidarity, the minister said that thousands of Kashmiris have lost their lives and thousands more are languishing in Indian jails. However, atrocities and humiliations have not deterred them from a cause based on the legitimate aspiration of their right of self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter and UNSC Resolutions.

Paying tribute to Kashmiri martyrs, he said that the entire nation will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with a renewed commitment to support the just struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He said that the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was highlighting the Kashmir issue at all appropriate platforms including United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Engr Amir Muqam asked all parliamentary parties and people from all walks of life to participate on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to give a strapping message to India that the government and people of Pakistan were united on the Kashmir cause.

He said that Pakistan would continue to “extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir till they achieve the right to self-determination as per UN resolutions.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK Chapter Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Coordinator to Prime Minister Kashmir Affairs and GB Shabir Ahmed Usmani, Parliamentary Secretary Kashmir Affairs Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, Federal Secretary Kashmir Affairs and GB Ali Tahir, Additional Secretary Kashmir Affairs and GB Kamran Rehman Khan, Joint Secretary Hamid Khan, Joint Secretary Azad Kashmir Council Ali Akbar Khattak and Joint Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Council Sudher Khattak.

attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the comprehensive plan for the upcoming events to be held on February 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day. Federal ministries, all four provincial governments including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan briefed the meeting regarding the preparations and arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In his remarks, Convener APHC Ghulam Muhammad Safi said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. He said that Kashmiri martyrs are wrapped in the flag of Pakistan before burial. He underscored the determination of the Kashmiri people to continue their struggle against Indian illegal occupation. Despite India’s conspiracies and atrocities, they declared that the spirit of the Kashmiris remains strong and they would never bow to India.

He said that All Parties Hurriyat Conference would organize special events on February 6 to express gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for observing February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The meeting, held in AJ&K Council, brought together senior officials and focal persons from various ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Interior, Information Technology and Telecom and Aviation. Representatives from Islamabad Police, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ministry of education, National Heritage and Culture Division, and the Cantonment board, along with district managements of Islamabad and Rawalpindi also participated.

Focal persons from all four provincial governments, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan joined the meeting to provide their input on planning nationwide activities to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.