Muqam Condemns Expulsion Of Opposition Leader Ikhtiar Wali From KP Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam here on Friday strongly condemned the forceful expulsion of opposition leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam here on Friday strongly condemned the forceful expulsion of opposition leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

In a statement, Amir Muqam strongly protested against the undemocratic ruling of KP Assembly's deputy speaker regarding forceful expulsion of MPA Ikhtiar Wali and demanded him to immediately withdraw the ruling.

Muqam said Imran Khan Niazi would not be allowed to establish dictatorship in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the truth uncovered by MPA Ikhtiar Wali had increased the pain of Imran Niazi. "I strongly condemned the dictatorial attitude of the Deputy Speaker KP Assembly and Chief Minister KP." Muqam, while expressing solidarity with MPA Wali, vowed to stand against Imran Khan's dictatorship.

"Today, it is clear that Imran Niazi and his companions has lost the courage to hear the truth of opposition as Ikhtiar Wali exposed their real face and KP government's poor performance before the masses," he said.

He claimed that the so-called champion of democracy could not tolerate genuine criticism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and expulsion of MPA, who were telling the truth was an evident of it.

The PM aide said the pressing of opposition members' vice was against democratic norms and traditions and such undemocratic attitude was unacceptable.

Muqam demanded the deputy speaker KP Assembly to immediately take his undemocratic ruling back and tender apology from opposition leader Ikhtiar Wali.

