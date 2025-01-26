Open Menu

Muqam Condemns Firing Attack On AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker’s Convoy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Sunday strongly condemned the firing attack on the convoy of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar.

The minister expressed concern over the firing incident, which left two people injured. He extended prayers for their swift recovery and thanked God for the safety of the AJK Speaker.

Calling for immediate action, Muqam urged authorities concerned to investigate the incident without delay and ensure the arrest of those responsible.

