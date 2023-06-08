UrduPoint.com

Muqam Condemns Firing On Police In Swat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 09:51 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam here Thursday strongly condemned the firing on police cops in Mingora Swat district.

The Adviser expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two policemen and Mosa Khan, the cousin of political and social personality Ajab Khan at the vegetable market firing case.

He demanded inquiry into the said incident and awarding exemplary punishment to the accused.

