Muqam condemns killing of four persons including local PML-N stalwart

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr. Amir Muqam on Sunday visited Urmurh Bala and offered Fateha for the departed souls of PMLN local leader Sheraz Khan and three others.

He met with the family members of the deceased and strongly condemned killing of Sheraz Khan and his three accomplices near Chamkani area, the other day. He criticized the provincial government and said that the government has failed to protect lives and properties of the people.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for rest in peace of the departed souls and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. He directed the authorities concerned for early arrest of the culprits involved in the bloody incident.

It was mentioning here that the four persons including Sheraz Khan was their way to home after attending a hearing in the court. They were attacked by armed men in the limits of Chamkani police station and killed them on the spot.