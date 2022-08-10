Muqam condemns killing of PML-N Swat leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's adviser for political and public affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam here Wednesday strongly condemned killing of PML-N's Charbagh Swat leader Daud Khan and expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the incident.

Amir Muqam has prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He demanded of KP government to ensure safety of citizens and take quick measures for restoration of the its writ in the province.