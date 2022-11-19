Muqam condemns police baton charge against health technicians

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister and provincial President Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr Amir Muqam here Saturday strongly condemned the police baton charge and torture under the patronage of the provincial government against health technicians, who were peacefully protesting for their rights.

In a statement here, the PML-N leader said that provincial government has all the financial resources for running of the helicopter like rickshaw and billions of rupees for spreading lies through social media but it has no funds in exchequer for salaries of its employees.

He demanded immediate release of all the detained and arrested health technicians and restoration of services of over 1,000 health technicians besides quick release of their year long stopped salaries.

Muqam alleged that PTI Government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after destroying the economy has started harassment of employees upon protesting for their genuine demands, adding statements of the PTI leaders and practical work were two separate things.

He claimed that the province's exchquer was empty and the provincial government was facing great problems to pay salaries to its employees despite taking heavy loans that showed its incompetence.

Muqam demanded KP Government to immediately stop torture and harassment of its employees.

He said the torture against employees was an attempt of the PTI Government to hide its corruption and incompetence.