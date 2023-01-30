Muqam condemns Police Lines blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday condemned the Police Lines suicide blast in a Mosque and termed it a cowardly act of terrorism.

In a condemnation message, Amir Muqam said the killing of innocent people was totally forbidden in islam, adding that perpetrators involved in this inhuman activity will be brought to justice.

The terrorists, he said, will never be succeeded in their nefarious designs. It was very unfortunate that innocent worshipers were targeted by the anti-state elements. He said our valiant forces and people were rendering matchless sacrifices for the security of the motherlandAmir Muqam prayed for the early recovery of the injured and eternal peace of the martyrs of the blast.