Muqam Condoles On Demise Of Mufti Shakoor

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Muqam condoles on demise of Mufti Shakoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam here on Tuesday visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman to offer his heartfelt condolences on the sudden death of Minister for Religious Affairs, Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The Adviser to Prime Minister expressed his deep grief and sympathy over the loss of such a prominent leader and offered Fateha for the departed soul, said a press release issued here.

Engr Amir Muqam paid tribute to Mufti Abdul Shakoor's services in religious, political and social spheres, calling him a sincere political leader. He said Mufti Abdul Shakoor's services in the fields of religion and politics would be remembered for a long.

Muqam prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

