Muqam Condoles With CM KP Over Nephew's Demise

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Muqam condoles with CM KP over nephew's demise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engr. Amir Muqam Wednesday condoled with Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan over demise of his nephew Umer Shehzad at his office on Wednesday.

Engr.

Amir Muqam expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Umer Shehzad and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Provincial Caretaker Minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel, Justice ® Qaiser Rashid, Shafiullah and Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry were present on this occasion.

