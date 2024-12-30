Muqam congratulates elected cabinet of PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontiers, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engr. Amir Muqam here Monday congratulated the newly-elected office bearers of Peshawar Press Club (PPC).

In a statement here, the minister congratulated newly elected President M Riaz, General Secretary Tayyab Usman and others.

He expressed the hope that the new leadership of the press club would work tirelessly for the welfare of the journalist community, promotion of constructive journalism and resolution of their problems.

He said journalism was voice of the people and reaffirmed the government's cooperation to the journalists.