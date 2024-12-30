Muqam Congratulates Elected Cabinet Of PPC
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontiers, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engr. Amir Muqam here Monday congratulated the newly-elected office bearers of Peshawar Press Club (PPC).
In a statement here, the minister congratulated newly elected President M Riaz, General Secretary Tayyab Usman and others.
He expressed the hope that the new leadership of the press club would work tirelessly for the welfare of the journalist community, promotion of constructive journalism and resolution of their problems.
He said journalism was voice of the people and reaffirmed the government's cooperation to the journalists.
Recent Stories
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA holds computerized ballot for residential plots4 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 102 properties, several demolished4 minutes ago
-
Muqam congratulates elected cabinet of PPC5 minutes ago
-
Steps afoot to address issues of water shortage in Gwadar: ADC5 minutes ago
-
Arslan express sorrow over loss of lives in a road accident5 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits held; snatched bikes recovered in DI Khan15 minutes ago
-
KILL25 minutes ago
-
WSSC DI Khan observing cleanliness week to keep city clean44 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary opens Bhagat Singh Gallery at Poonch House44 minutes ago
-
DC Murree directs for timely completion of BHU projects44 minutes ago
-
SSDO launched report on child abuses44 minutes ago
-
Ata Tarar felicitates Arshad Ansari on re-election as LPC President44 minutes ago