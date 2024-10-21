Open Menu

Muqam Congratulates Nation On Approval Of 26th Constitutional Amendment

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Muqam congratulates nation on approval of 26th Constitutional Amendment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam on Monday extended his congratulations to the nation on the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

In a statement, Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam praised the efforts of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Cabinet members, JUI Chief Maualana Fazl Rehman and all coalition parties for their dedication to this crucial constitutional reform.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the approval of the 26th constitutional amendment is a victory of democracy which will always be remembered.

He said that the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment was aimed at restoring the respect and dignity of the parliament.

He said that elected representatives should have the authority to legislate for the welfare of the public.

He said that the 26th Constitutional amendment restores power to the people of this country, through their elected representatives.

