Muqam criticizes Imran for taking another u turn, wasting money, energy of people on flopped long march

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday criticized Pakistan Tahrik Insaf's Chief Imran Khan for taking another u-turn and wasting the money and energy of people on the flopped long march.

Congratulating Imran Niazi and his supporters for another u-turn as usual on the flopped long march, the PM aide said that Imran Khan has escaped after all his plans were completely exposed and failed.

He questioned that why the resources of the KP and Punjab governments were wasted while taking a U-turn, says a statement here.

He said it was a record that Imran Khan said one thing and do other things.

Muqam accused Imran Khan of destroying the country's economy in his last three and half years of rule at the Federal level.

He alleged that PTI was working on the enemy's agenda and its only objective was to destabilize the country.

Muqam said people should now understand that all narrative of PTI was based on lies and fabricated.

He said the present coalition government was endeavouring to provide maximum relief to the masses and strengthen the economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.