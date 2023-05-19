UrduPoint.com

Muqam Criticizes PTI Chief For Trying To Start Civil War In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Muqam criticizes PTI Chief for trying to start civil war in country

Advisor to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engineer Ameer Muqam Friday said that incidents of May 9 have substantiated the fact that Imran Niazi is a foreign agent and working on a foreign agenda to start a civil war in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engineer Ameer Muqam Friday said that incidents of May 9 have substantiated the fact that Imran Niazi is a foreign agent and working on a foreign agenda to start a civil war in the country.

In a statement issued here, PM's aide said that Imran Niazi is working on a foreign agenda to create chaos in the country and to pit its people against each other. He said that Imran who gobbled up 60 billion rupees is inciting people against the country by misleading slogans.

He said that the nation demands that perpetrators of May 9 and 10 should be brought to the court of law and be given exemplary punishment for their sabotage and misdeeds.

Ameer Muqam arsonists who destroyed public property on May 9 would always be remembered in history as criminals. He said that Imran Niazi is a liar who is in a perpetual habit of taking U-turn from his statement and deceiving people by his planned tactics.

Related Topics

Prime Minister May Criminals From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Only Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott Files Documen ..

Only Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott Files Documents for Presidency - FEC

4 minutes ago
 Qavi Khan, Shoaib Hashmi remembered

Qavi Khan, Shoaib Hashmi remembered

4 minutes ago
 Rose charges into contention at PGA Championship

Rose charges into contention at PGA Championship

4 minutes ago
 Wales suffer double blow as Jones and Tipuric reti ..

Wales suffer double blow as Jones and Tipuric retire before World Cup

1 minute ago
 MQM calls for BPSC exam to fill vacant positions i ..

MQM calls for BPSC exam to fill vacant positions in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Governor condemns blast near JI's leader Siraj-ul ..

Governor condemns blast near JI's leader Siraj-ul Haq's convoy

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.