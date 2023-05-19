Muqam criticizes PTI Chief for trying to start civil war in country

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engineer Ameer Muqam Friday said that incidents of May 9 have substantiated the fact that Imran Niazi is a foreign agent and working on a foreign agenda to start a civil war in the country.

In a statement issued here, PM's aide said that Imran Niazi is working on a foreign agenda to create chaos in the country and to pit its people against each other. He said that Imran who gobbled up 60 billion rupees is inciting people against the country by misleading slogans.

He said that the nation demands that perpetrators of May 9 and 10 should be brought to the court of law and be given exemplary punishment for their sabotage and misdeeds.

Ameer Muqam arsonists who destroyed public property on May 9 would always be remembered in history as criminals. He said that Imran Niazi is a liar who is in a perpetual habit of taking U-turn from his statement and deceiving people by his planned tactics.