Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, business activity in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024)

He said Ali Amin Gandapur was using official resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for holding public rally in the federal capital.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the CM KP should resolve the problems of the people of province and refrain from arranging public gathering in the capital.

"Important high level delegations are coming to this country to enhance bilateral and business relations with Pakistan,"

he said adding that PTI was trying to disrupt peaceful environment of the capital at this critical moment.

He said that PTI had a track record of derailing economic activity in the country. The PTI had tried to halt the development projects some years back after staging sit-in in the federal capital, he added.

The people are suffering due to the stubborn attitude of PTI leaders, he said. In reply to a question, he said, no one is allowed to create law and order situation when the SCO session was going to be held in the Islamabad.