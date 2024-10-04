Muqam Criticizes PTI For Disturbing Peace, Business Activity In Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Federal Minister Amir Muqam on Friday criticized chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur for disturbing peace and business activity n country through public meetings
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister Amir Muqam on Friday criticized chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur for disturbing peace and business activity n country through public meetings.
He said Ali Amin Gandapur was using official resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for holding public rally in the federal capital.
Talking to a private television channel, he said the CM KP should resolve the problems of the people of province and refrain from arranging public gathering in the capital.
"Important high level delegations are coming to this country to enhance bilateral and business relations with Pakistan,"
he said adding that PTI was trying to disrupt peaceful environment of the capital at this critical moment.
He said that PTI had a track record of derailing economic activity in the country. The PTI had tried to halt the development projects some years back after staging sit-in in the federal capital, he added.
The people are suffering due to the stubborn attitude of PTI leaders, he said. In reply to a question, he said, no one is allowed to create law and order situation when the SCO session was going to be held in the Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is taking practical steps to bring the Muslim Ummah close ..
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street
ECP adjourns tribunal change case till Oct 9
SIDB KP notifies Rs.36000 minimum wage
Livestock sector contributing greatly to stabilise economy: minister
Traversaal.ai from Pakistan wins Meta APAC AI Accelerator Finals in Singapore
Companies awarded rain-hit road construction contracts asked to commence work: M ..
Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s largest students’ financial aid scheme
National fastest competition on Oct 8
US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture on inaugural visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements8 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is taking practical steps to bring the Muslim Ummah closer to Pakistan on int ..28 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme3 seconds ago
-
ECP adjourns tribunal change case till Oct 91 hour ago
-
Livestock sector contributing greatly to stabilise economy: minister1 hour ago
-
Traversaal.ai from Pakistan wins Meta APAC AI Accelerator Finals in Singapore1 hour ago
-
Companies awarded rain-hit road construction contracts asked to commence work: Mayor Karachi1 hour ago
-
Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s largest students’ financial aid scheme1 hour ago
-
US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture on inaugural visit1 hour ago
-
Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of teachers to society1 hour ago
-
FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musadik1 hour ago
-
Giving teachers rightful place in society must for promoting education: National Assembly Speaker Sa ..1 hour ago