Open Menu

Muqam Criticizes PTI For Disturbing Peace, Business Activity In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, business activity in Pakistan

Federal Minister Amir Muqam on Friday criticized chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur for disturbing peace and business activity n country through public meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister Amir Muqam on Friday criticized chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur for disturbing peace and business activity n country through public meetings.

He said Ali Amin Gandapur was using official resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for holding public rally in the federal capital.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the CM KP should resolve the problems of the people of province and refrain from arranging public gathering in the capital.

"Important high level delegations are coming to this country to enhance bilateral and business relations with Pakistan,"

he said adding that PTI was trying to disrupt peaceful environment of the capital at this critical moment.

He said that PTI had a track record of derailing economic activity in the country. The PTI had tried to halt the development projects some years back after staging sit-in in the federal capital, he added.

The people are suffering due to the stubborn attitude of PTI leaders, he said. In reply to a question, he said, no one is allowed to create law and order situation when the SCO session was going to be held in the Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Law And Order Amir Muqam Shanghai Cooperation Organization TV From

Recent Stories

Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review s ..

Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements

8 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is taking practical steps t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is taking practical steps to bring the Muslim Ummah close ..

28 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

3 seconds ago
 Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street

Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street

1 hour ago
 ECP adjourns tribunal change case till Oct 9

ECP adjourns tribunal change case till Oct 9

1 hour ago
 SIDB KP notifies Rs.36000 minimum wage

SIDB KP notifies Rs.36000 minimum wage

1 hour ago
Livestock sector contributing greatly to stabilise ..

Livestock sector contributing greatly to stabilise economy: minister

1 hour ago
 Traversaal.ai from Pakistan wins Meta APAC AI Acce ..

Traversaal.ai from Pakistan wins Meta APAC AI Accelerator Finals in Singapore

1 hour ago
 Companies awarded rain-hit road construction contr ..

Companies awarded rain-hit road construction contracts asked to commence work: M ..

1 hour ago
 Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s largest students ..

Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s largest students’ financial aid scheme

1 hour ago
 National fastest competition on Oct 8

National fastest competition on Oct 8

1 hour ago
 US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture o ..

US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture on inaugural visit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan