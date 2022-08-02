Muqam demands ban on PTI after ECP verdict

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here on Tuesday demanded ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan.

In a statement here, he was of the view that it was proved that PTI Chief Imran Khan had taken illegal funding from 351 foreign companies and 35 foreign countries including Israel, India, US and Canada.

He said " Imran Khan after taking funding from US and Canada, was preparing anti-US narrative and made politics in Pakistan through illegal foreign funding." He observed Imran Khan had received billions of rupees from abroad for mudslinging on institutions and its leadership, adding ECP verdict has proved that Imran was not 'Sadiq and Ameen'.