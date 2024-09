Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally

(@Abdulla99267510)

Following its rejection by the people, PTI is venting out frustration against the Punjab Government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2024) Slamming the alleged use of provincial government’s funds for political rally held in Islamabad by PTI, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engineer Amir Muqam called for an inquiry into the matter.

He was addressing a news conference alongside Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar in Islamabad on Monday.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar strongly condemned the use of indecent language by PTI leaders against the state institutions and the Punjab Government.

The Information Minister said people have rejected PTI and the party is now resorting to mudslinging. He said the PTI public gathering in Islamabad was a flop show despite use of entire provincial machinery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said following its rejection by the people, PTI is venting out frustration against the Punjab Government.

Attaullah Tarar said the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should better call out the terrorists and join hands with the federal government and armed forces to defeat militants. He said PTI is a foreign funded party and a part of Zionist lobby.

The story appeared in the Times of Israel and statements of late Dr Israr Ahmed corroborate this fact.

The Information Minister added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government failed to launch any mega development project in the province and is only protecting the commission mafia. He said rift within the PTI ranks has also destroyed the party and now people have lost confidence in its leadership.

Attaullah Tarar said the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should focus on the issues pertaining to the province instead of engaging in hateful rhetoric against others.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Muqam said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has miserably failed to deliver for the betterment of the people rather it is only squandering public funds.

He also condemned the use of derogatory language by PTI at its political rally.

Replying to a question, the Information Minister denounced the use of abusive language against journalists, particularly women media persons, by the PTI leadership. He also extended his full support to the journalists in this connection.