Muqam directs NADRA, Passport authorities to provide speedy services to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Friday directed National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Immigration and Passport (I&P) authorities in Khyber Pakthunkhwa to provide speedy services to people.

Presiding over a high-level meeting here at NADRA Regional Office Hayatabad, Amir Muqam said NADRA was a profitable national organization and great responsibilities rested on its staff to serve people with dedication and professional commitment.

"The main objective of the government is to provide relief to masses at their doorsteps", he said adding, "We have no personal agenda; our mission is quick and uniformed services to people irrespective of political affiliations".

Muqam said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership had special love for people of KP as evident from their mega projects including Hazara Motorway, Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital, Swat and Lowari Tunnel in Chitral.

He remarked that Lowari Tunnel had remained incomplete for several decades despite successive governments' tall claims for its completion, adding it was former PM Nawaz Sharif who provided Rs 23 billion for completion of this project that brought positive changes in the lives of Chitralis.

Engr Amir said that Hazara Motorway was a gift of PML-N government that made positive impact on trade, business and tourism in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. He took credit of attaining Rs 4 billion from Ministry of Finance for construction of Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway that was completed in 2007.

On energy front, he said that gas were provided to majority villages of Nowshera and Peshawar's suburban areas during the government of PMLN, adding that record projects were completed at Mathani, Badabair, Urmar, Musazai, Hazarakhwani, Dak Ismail Khel, Cherat, Jalozai, Amankot, Mohib Banda and Pabbi.

"Announcing development projects is easy but their practical execution is difficult as it requires more time and hard-work", he said, adding that PML-N was feeling proud to establish a network of motorways in the country.

Muqam shared that 95 percent work on NADRA Registration Centre (NRC), Mathani had been completed and would soon be inaugurated.

Sohail Jehangir, Director General NADRA KP said that 10 new NRCs at Munda, Mathani, Pir Baba, Torwarsak, DI Khan, Wari, Barol and Abbottabad were ready for inauguration, while another 31 were approved and establishment of 17 NRCs was in the pipeline.

The second shift for registration of computerized CNICs had started in the province, where new CNICs were being issued till 10 a.m., thus reducing load in morning shifts at NRCs, he informed.

Later, the Adviser to PM visited the zonal headquarters of Immigration and Passport, Hayatabad and inspected its different sections and facilities and interacted with people.

Muqam directed Immigration and Passports Offices' management to establish new offices at Khwazakhela, Upper Swat and Takht Bhai, Mardan to facilitate the locals.

He stressed that the issue of shortage of employees at passport offices in Alpuri Shangla, Tank, Upper Dir, Batkhela, Hangu should be immediately addressed and added that every office should have at least five staffers.

On this occasion, Muqam was told that 32 offices would be upgraded by June next year, while 7,111 passports were issued between April 14 to May 13, 2022 in Peshawar.

He was told that passport offices at Khyber and Lower Kohistan had been approved to reduce load in Peshawar and Hazara.