Muqam Directs NADRA To Facilitate People

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Muqam directs NADRA to facilitate people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Friday visited the new building of NADRA Regional Headquarters Peshawar where he was briefed about ongoing projects, services and facilities provided for facilitation of the people.

Director General NADRA, Khalid Inayatullah Khan and other senior officials gave detailed briefing to the Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam about the facilities, services, ongoing projects and infrastructure especially in the new building.

The Federal Minister termed the civic facilities in the new NADRA building was an important step towards provision of modern infrastructure and facilities to the people besides further improving performance of NADRA to provide relief to the general public in the shortest possible time.

The ongoing projects of NADRA, civic services and people problems came under discussion. The DG NADRA informed the Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam about different ongoing projects and services and shed light on the overall performance of the Peshawar Region.

Engr Amir Muqam while praising NADRA services has assured every possible support to NADRA for bringing further improvement in its services and speedy resolution of masses problems.

On this occasion, Engr Amir Muqam directed NADRA authorities to provide more facilities to people and complete the ongoing projects within stipulated time without compromising on quality and standards. The Federal Minister was presented with a shield by the Director General NADRA on this occasion.

