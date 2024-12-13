Muqam Directs NADRA To Facilitate People
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Friday visited the new building of NADRA Regional Headquarters Peshawar where he was briefed about ongoing projects, services and facilities provided for facilitation of the people.
Director General NADRA, Khalid Inayatullah Khan and other senior officials gave detailed briefing to the Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam about the facilities, services, ongoing projects and infrastructure especially in the new building.
The Federal Minister termed the civic facilities in the new NADRA building was an important step towards provision of modern infrastructure and facilities to the people besides further improving performance of NADRA to provide relief to the general public in the shortest possible time.
The ongoing projects of NADRA, civic services and people problems came under discussion. The DG NADRA informed the Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam about different ongoing projects and services and shed light on the overall performance of the Peshawar Region.
Engr Amir Muqam while praising NADRA services has assured every possible support to NADRA for bringing further improvement in its services and speedy resolution of masses problems.
On this occasion, Engr Amir Muqam directed NADRA authorities to provide more facilities to people and complete the ongoing projects within stipulated time without compromising on quality and standards. The Federal Minister was presented with a shield by the Director General NADRA on this occasion.
Recent Stories
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness session on 'Maryam Ki Dastak'1 minute ago
-
US Ambassador Blome calls on Deputy Prime Minister1 minute ago
-
SCP allows military courts to announce reserved judgments1 minute ago
-
Two drug peddlers arrested: 1.7 kg narcotics recovered2 minutes ago
-
SSP Larkana reviews police welfare issues2 minutes ago
-
DC orders Khanewal-Kabirwala road, CTD office completion by June 302 minutes ago
-
Muqam directs NADRA to facilitate people2 minutes ago
-
PM directs further reduction of power tariff, stresses prioritizing low-cost power projects12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi meets Turkish Red Crescent Head to strengthen humanitarian ties12 minutes ago
-
267 farmers receive tractors under CM scheme12 minutes ago
-
Training for GCWUS faculty12 minutes ago
-
Measures being taken to control violence, harassment against women: CPO12 minutes ago