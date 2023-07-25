Open Menu

Muqam Directs Prompt Fund Release For Needy Artist

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Muqam directs prompt fund release for needy artist

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday directed the Steering Committee of Federal Government Artists Welfare Fund to promptly disburse the artists fund to the artists who were in dire need of financial assistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday directed the Steering Committee of Federal Government Artists Welfare Fund to promptly disburse the artists fund to the artists who were in dire need of financial assistance.

He directed the concerned authorities while chairing the 12th meeting of the committee, said a press release.

The committee granted principal approval of the disbursement of funds to the applicant artists duly scrutinized and recommended by provincial and regional subcommittees.

The committee also recommended that the regional members of the committee may be asked to scrutinize the applicant Names before recommending financial assistance in future.

The meeting discussed various proposals to help out the extremely deserving and needy artists of the country.

The meeting was attended by Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Fareena Mazhar, Joint Secretary Muzafar Ali Burki and other senior officials of the Division

Related Topics

Prime Minister Amir Muqam May Government

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri advocates for Climate Action for F ..

Mariam Almheiri advocates for Climate Action for Food Systems and Agriculture at ..

3 minutes ago
 Al Dhaid Dates Festival announces 7th edition comp ..

Al Dhaid Dates Festival announces 7th edition competitions dates and conditions

3 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP, Sultan AlNeyadi take part in ‘A Cal ..

Fujairah CP, Sultan AlNeyadi take part in ‘A Call from Space’ event

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders Musalla&#039;s fencing and co ..

Sharjah Ruler orders Musalla&#039;s fencing and compensation

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sustainable City reports strong sales perf ..

Sharjah Sustainable City reports strong sales performance in H1 2023

4 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo&#039;s summer camp to begin August 7th

Al Ain Zoo&#039;s summer camp to begin August 7th

4 minutes ago
Supreme Court (SC) fixes PTI chief's appeal for he ..

Supreme Court (SC) fixes PTI chief's appeal for hearing on Wednesday

8 minutes ago
 Two teenage girls among three abducted in Taxila

Two teenage girls among three abducted in Taxila

8 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices to respondents in PTI chief's p ..

IHC serves notices to respondents in PTI chief's plea against FIA summons

8 minutes ago
 Mali Cooperating With UN on Safe MINUSMA Withdrawa ..

Mali Cooperating With UN on Safe MINUSMA Withdrawal From Country 'Critical' - US ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia Interested in Peace, Stability in South Cau ..

Russia Interested in Peace, Stability in South Caucasus - Lavrov

18 minutes ago
 Separate Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for AJK

Separate Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for AJK

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan