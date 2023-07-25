Muqam directs prompt fund release for needy artist

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday directed the Steering Committee of Federal Government Artists Welfare Fund to promptly disburse the artists fund to the artists who were in dire need of financial assistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday directed the Steering Committee of Federal Government Artists Welfare Fund to promptly disburse the artists fund to the artists who were in dire need of financial assistance.

He directed the concerned authorities while chairing the 12th meeting of the committee, said a press release.

The committee granted principal approval of the disbursement of funds to the applicant artists duly scrutinized and recommended by provincial and regional subcommittees.

The committee also recommended that the regional members of the committee may be asked to scrutinize the applicant Names before recommending financial assistance in future.

The meeting discussed various proposals to help out the extremely deserving and needy artists of the country.

The meeting was attended by Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Fareena Mazhar, Joint Secretary Muzafar Ali Burki and other senior officials of the Division