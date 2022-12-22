UrduPoint.com

Muqam Directs SNGPL To Work On Development Projects In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister Ameer Muqam on Thursday directed SNGPL to immediately start work on development schemes approved by the Federal cabinet for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During his visit to regional offices of SNGPL, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) and NADRA, he said that the federal government was cognizant of problems being faced by masses due to gas load shedding and low pressure and all out efforts were made to provide relief to consumers.

Muqam directed the relevant authorities to prioritize replacement of old gas pipelines with new lines besides addressing the issue of low gas pressure and load shedding.

During his visit to USC Zonal Office, the PM's aide expressed annoyance over delay in supply and sale of edible items including subsidized flour and ghee to masses and directed to increase the number of stores in the province, besides mobilizing mobile units so that people could get edible items without any inconvenience and waiting in long queues for hours.

He directed NADRA to provide maximum facilities to masses in getting CNIC and availing other services at NADRA's centers.

