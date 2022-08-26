Muqam directs WAPDA officials for speedy restoration of electricity in flood hit areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, and National Heritage Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday visited the flood hit areas, where he inspected rehabilitation works, traffic flow on various highways, and reviewed the progress on restoration of electricity.

He appreciated performance and dedication of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) employees at Chakdara, who were trying to restore electricity despite torrential rains and flood situation.

The adviser directed WAPDA officials to utilize all available resources for speedy restoration of electricity in the flood affected areas.

Muqam said that the Federal government was utilizing all available resources to provide relief to the flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Relief activities would continue till the rehabilitation of last affected person, he added.