Muqam distributes compensation cheques among flood victims of Shangla

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam distributed relief cheques among the families of the 36 people who lost their lives in the flood-affected Shangla district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

"We have come out to serve the people in this difficult time. This work is above politics,"said Engineer Amir Muqam during cheques distribution ceremony here.

After the floods, Engr Amir Muqam said he personally visited the affected districts, expressed solidarity with the victims, and raised their issues with the federal cabinet and the Prime Minister.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif issued instructions to all relevant federal institutions to immediately assist the flood victims.

"We first restored electricity and communication roads in the affected areas." He said federal relief agencies has fully supported the provincial government in relief activities and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is overseeing the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas.

Engr Amir Muqam said all federal ministers, including him, are not only supervising the relief and rehabilitation operations in the affected districts, but are also ensuring complete support from the federal government to the victims.

He said the federal government is providing ration, tents, blankets, medicines, and other essential items to the victims.

The process of distributing compensation cheques to the families of those who died in the floods is also ongoing from the federal government.

He said the federal government will stand with the flood victims until full rehabilitation."Flood victims are our own people. We will neither leave them alone in this hour of difficulty, nor will we politicize this issue."

He said this work is above politics as we have come out to serve the people for the sake of Allah's pleasure.He reiterated that the army, institutions, and citizens have played an exemplary role in helping the victims.Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan Army is also actively participating in the relief efforts. He said Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Buner, expressed solidarity with the victims.

The flood victims thanked the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam for timely assistance package.

