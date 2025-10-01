Muqam distributes relief cheques among flood victims, laud Pakistan’s diplomatic achievements

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan, and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Engr Amir Muqam, here on Wednesday, distributed relief cheques among flood victims of Swat.

Addressing the cheques distribution ceremony among flood victims of Swat, Engr Amir Muqam said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Chief of Army Staff Filed Marshall General Syed Asim Munir, and he himself visited flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soon after the flood struck Buner, Swat, Bajaur, Shangla, and Swabi on August 17 last.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has distributed relief cheques among flood victims of Buner during his visit and announced Rs two million each for the heirs of deceased flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Irrespective of political affiliation, he said that compensation and assistance on behalf of the federal government to flood victims continued. He said the government efforts will continue till the rehabilitation of the last flood victim of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides human and material losses, he said, floods have also caused colossal damage to electricity, gas, and road infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thanking the Prime Minister for instructing the National Highway Authority to reconstruct/repair damaged roads, whether it comes in the domain of Federal, KP, or District Govts.

He said electricity supply has been restored in flood-hit areas of KP while work on damaged infrastructure, including roads, was in full swing in Swat and other flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the Federal Government.

Engr Amir Muqam rejected the impression that flood devastations were caused by the construction of hotels near the River Swat, underlying the need for a national formula against encroachment.

He said that negative propaganda against the hotel industry will have adverse effects on the tourism sector in Swat.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan had achieved great diplomatic success after defeating India in Operation Iron Wall on all fronts in May this year, and Pakistan’s military power has been accepted globally. He said the defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudia Arabia has testified to Pakistan's military power.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was accorded a historic welcome in the USA when he held an important meeting with US President Donald Trump. He said that the Pakistani Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome by the world leaders during the UNGA session, where he presented Pakistan's stance on regional and international issues most effectively.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has boldly highlighted the Kashmir and Palestine issues at the UNGA, winning the hearts and minds of Kashmiris and Palestinians.

He said that dialogue was the only way forward for peace and development, adding that politics was linked with development.

The flood victims thanked the Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam for the support and compensation cheques.

