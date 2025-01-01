Muqam expresses condolence over demise of Altaf Ahmaf

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr. Ameer Muqam, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Altaf Ahmad Khan, brother of Sajjad Ahmad Khan, President of PML-N Malakand District.

Altaf Ahmad Khan was a former Director of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In his condolence message issued here on Wednesday, the minister noted Altaf Ahmad Khan as a sincere, hardworking, and honest individual, as well as a long-time friend.

He stated that his passing was an irreparable loss, not only for his family but for all of them.

The minister prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.