Muqam expresses grief over Hurriyat leader demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the former Chairman of Hurriyat Conference, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt.

Paying homage to the services of Hurriyat leader for the Kashmir cause, Muqam said that Abdul Ghani Butt was the symbol of velour and bravery.

“The love of the Hurriyat leader for Pakistan is second to none,” Muqam mentioned in his message issued by his office on Tuesday.

Praising the command of Kashmiri leader on the subject of history, the minister said that Abdul Ghani Butt was the encyclopedia of the Kashmir history.

The minister extended his condolence to the bereaved family and the people of Kashmir.