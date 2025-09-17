Muqam Expresses Grief Over Hurriyat Leader Demise
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the former Chairman of Hurriyat Conference, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt.
Paying homage to the services of Hurriyat leader for the Kashmir cause, Muqam said that Abdul Ghani Butt was the symbol of velour and bravery.
“The love of the Hurriyat leader for Pakistan is second to none,” Muqam mentioned in his message issued by his office on Tuesday.
Praising the command of Kashmiri leader on the subject of history, the minister said that Abdul Ghani Butt was the encyclopedia of the Kashmir history.
The minister extended his condolence to the bereaved family and the people of Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole with Prime Minister of Cuba on pa ..
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for 119 ..
Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with global suppliers
European Commission proposes suspension of trade concessions with Israel, sancti ..
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador
MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF
Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
ADIA publishes 2024 Review
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM felicitates Arshad Nadeem on qualifying World Athletics Championship final22 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt launches farmers training programme to tackle climate change23 seconds ago
-
Faceless e-challan system to begin in Karachi from Oct 125 seconds ago
-
Muqam expresses grief over Hurriyat leader demise27 seconds ago
-
One killed, another injured in Charsadda firing incident28 seconds ago
-
SPSC announces final result of various post10 minutes ago
-
RDA holds meeting to welcome new officers, review development projects10 minutes ago
-
NA panel slams NHA absence, reviews Police misconduct & postal reforms10 minutes ago
-
Accountability court adjourns former CM exemption from appearance case10 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in Urumqi10 minutes ago
-
Jam Khan reviews flood situation in Kotri Barrage30 minutes ago
-
Gwadar Port Authority & QESCO unite to resolve electricity crisis30 minutes ago