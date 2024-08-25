Muqam expresses grief over loss of life in Pilgrims bus accident in Lasbela area

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam expressed regret over the loss of life in the accident that happened to the pilgrims' bus in Lasbela area of Balochistan province.

The federal minister expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident, said a press release.

In this difficult time, I share the grief of the bereaved families, minister said.

The minister prayed for the forgiveness of those who died in the accident.

I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, the minister remarked.