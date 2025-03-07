Muqam Expresses Grief Over Passing Of ANP Leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 10:10 PM
Federal Minister and President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Ameer Muqam on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic passing of Mutawakal Khan Advocate, the Deputy General Secretary of the Awami National Party (ANP) KP in an accident
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister and President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Ameer Muqam on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic passing of Mutawakal Khan Advocate, the Deputy General Secretary of the Awami National Party (ANP) KP in an accident.
In his condolence message, Ameer Muqam described Mutawakal Khan Advocate as a dedicated and selfless leader committed to public service.
He stated that his untimely demise is an irreparable loss to both politics and society.
The federal minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and ANP leadership and workers.
He prayed for the departed soul's eternal peace and for strength and patience for his loved ones. He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured driver of the accident.
Recent Stories
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye
Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan
Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate
18 power looms caught stealing electricity
UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiative ..
China's economic resilience, openness bring opportunities to the world: Global e ..
NA committee reviews progress on Mustafa Aamir murder case
Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Sirohey laid to rest in Islamabad
Delegation of Cable Operators Association calls on Information Minister
49 Shopkeepers fined for overcharging during raids
Court extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi
IHC's CJ orders inquiry on alleged bribe receiving by staff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan2 minutes ago
-
Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate2 minutes ago
-
18 power looms caught stealing electricity2 minutes ago
-
UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiatives2 minutes ago
-
NA committee reviews progress on Mustafa Aamir murder case2 minutes ago
-
Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Sirohey laid to rest in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Cable Operators Association calls on Information Minister2 minutes ago
-
49 Shopkeepers fined for overcharging during raids2 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi11 minutes ago
-
IHC's CJ orders inquiry on alleged bribe receiving by staff11 minutes ago
-
Empowering women essential for building a progressive society: Ayaz11 minutes ago