Muqam Expresses Grief Over Passing Of ANP Leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Federal Minister and President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Ameer Muqam on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic passing of Mutawakal Khan Advocate, the Deputy General Secretary of the Awami National Party (ANP) KP in an accident

In his condolence message, Ameer Muqam described Mutawakal Khan Advocate as a dedicated and selfless leader committed to public service.

He stated that his untimely demise is an irreparable loss to both politics and society.

The federal minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and ANP leadership and workers.

He prayed for the departed soul's eternal peace and for strength and patience for his loved ones. He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured driver of the accident.

