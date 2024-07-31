Muqam Expresses Hope Talks With JI To Be Fruitful
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 11:51 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday has expressed hope that the talks with Jamat-i-Islami (JI) would lead to a positive outcome and result in an end to their sit-in at Liaquat Bagh.
He assured that the government was committed to addressing JI's concerns within its available resources.
The minister emphasized that the government is already working to provide relief to the people and wants to resolve the issues as soon as possible to fulfill their demands.
Talking to the media at Commissioner office Rawalpindi along with other members of the government's negotiation team after the second round of talks between the government and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Muqam stated that both the government and JI share the same goal to bring the prosperity to the country.
He informed the media that the government has agreed to include representatives from the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), the Power Division, and other relevant institutions in the technical team to address the concerns raised by JI team.
Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on the occasion said that the government was making all out efforts to give relief to people.
"The Prime Minister has already given a subsidy of 50 billion rupees in electricity bills", he added.
He affirmed that the government has served the public and would continue to serve.
He further said that Murree Road is the busiest road which is used by 70 to 80 percent of people to travel.
Jamaat-e-Islami Vice President Liaquat Baloch said today was the second round of our negotiations, the talks would continue till the positive conclusion.
