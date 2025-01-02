Open Menu

Muqam Expresses Solidarity With LG Representatives After Brutal Police Lathi Charge, Shelling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 07:28 PM

Muqam expresses solidarity with LG representatives after brutal police lathi charge, shelling

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here on Thursday expressed solidarity with the local government representatives of Khyber Pakthunkhwa after brutal lathi charge and shelling against them by police and demanded of the PTI Government to address their problems on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here on Thursday expressed solidarity with the local government representatives of Khyber Pakthunkhwa after brutal lathi charge and shelling against them by police and demanded of the PTI Government to address their problems on priority basis.

The federal minister visited the camp of the protesting LG representatives here and expressed complete solidarity with them.

Addressing the LG representatives and later talking to media, Engr Amir Muqam said that brutal shelling and lathi charge against peaceful protestors were highly condemnable.

He said that PTI leadership on one side were talking about protest was their democratic right while the other side used police force against peaceful LG protestors.

He said the undemocratic attitude of the PTI leadership were stand exposed before the entire nation yesterday at Peshawar.

Engr Amir Muqam said that local government representatives were mandated for resolution of people problems at grassroot level and their demands should be addressed on priority basis by the KP Government.

He expressed the hope that PTI would also respect the mandate of other politcal parties and LG representatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He assured to raise the issues of LG representatives on all appropriate forums. Earlier, Engr Amir Muqam was accorded warm welcome by the LG representatives and thanked him for the solidarity.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Amir Muqam Gilgit Baltistan Media All Government

Recent Stories

Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration ..

Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration issues travel advisory

33 seconds ago
 Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheik ..

Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheikh

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Kh ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visits Dreams Project si ..

11 minutes ago
 Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resig ..

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament

27 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chair ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chairs cabinet meeting, makes vital ..

11 minutes ago
 PTI threat to Pakistan’s existence, economy; cla ..

PTI threat to Pakistan’s existence, economy; claims PML-N leader

9 minutes ago
SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in ge ..

SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Comma ..

UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Pol ..

45 minutes ago
 EmiratesGBC, Global Green Growth Institute partner ..

EmiratesGBC, Global Green Growth Institute partner to advance sustainable urban ..

45 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directora ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..

1 hour ago
 FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra te ..

FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..

1 hour ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs823 bil ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs823 billion in the market

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan