Muqam Expresses Sorrow Over Gilgit Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Tuesday expressed his profound sorrow over tragic Gilgit coach accident that claimed precious lives.
In his condolence message, Muqam expressed deep sympathy to the grieving families, praying for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the affected families to find strength during this challenging time.
