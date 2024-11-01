Muqam Extends Greetings To GB People On 77th Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam, on Friday extended heartfelt felicitations to the GB people on the 77th Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan.
In his special message for Independence Day, Engineer Amir Muqam remarked that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were uniquely honored to celebrate their independence twice: first on August 14 and again on November 1.
This day marks a significant milestone in Gilgit-Baltistan's history when the region gained independence and formally joined Pakistan.
Engineer Amir Muqam called for remembrance of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine on this auspicious day, recognizing their decades-long struggle for the self-determination.
He expressed gratitude to Pakistan's armed forces for protecting the country's borders and sovereignty.
The Federal Government prioritized Gilgit-Baltistan's development, recognizing its importance in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said.
Engineer Amir Muqam emphasized the region's potential for tourism, and vowed to promote the sector. He also assured continued efforts for Gilgit-Baltistan's progress side by side GB government.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Conference on 'Transforming Public Safety' held at PSCA2 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police rescues stranded tourists amid harsh snowfall2 minutes ago
-
'Green Tractor Scheme' balloting results announced2 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear PTI founder's bail plea on Monday2 minutes ago
-
137 profiteers held in week long crackdowns11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 483 emergencies in October11 minutes ago
-
KP govt’s focuses on Politics not governance: KP Governor11 minutes ago
-
DC announces local holiday on Sakhi Jam Datar Urs11 minutes ago
-
Food authority recovers 600 kg unwholesome organ meat12 minutes ago
-
Secretary market committee arrested for bribery12 minutes ago
-
KPCTA to set up KP Pavilion at Lok Mela Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates Hindu community on Diwali12 minutes ago