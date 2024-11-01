Muqam extends greetings to GB people on 77th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam, on Friday extended heartfelt felicitations to the GB people on the 77th Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In his special message for Independence Day, Engineer Amir Muqam remarked that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were uniquely honored to celebrate their independence twice: first on August 14 and again on November 1.

This day marks a significant milestone in Gilgit-Baltistan's history when the region gained independence and formally joined Pakistan.

Engineer Amir Muqam called for remembrance of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine on this auspicious day, recognizing their decades-long struggle for the self-determination.

He expressed gratitude to Pakistan's armed forces for protecting the country's borders and sovereignty.

The Federal Government prioritized Gilgit-Baltistan's development, recognizing its importance in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said.

Engineer Amir Muqam emphasized the region's potential for tourism, and vowed to promote the sector. He also assured continued efforts for Gilgit-Baltistan's progress side by side GB government.