Muqam Felicitates Dar On Taking Charge Of Finance Minister

September 28, 2022

Muqam felicitates Dar on taking charge of Finance Minister

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Pubic Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr. Amir Muqam on Wednesday felicitated Senator Ishaq Dar on assuming the charge as Federal Minister for Finance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Pubic Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr. Amir Muqam on Wednesday felicitated Senator Ishaq Dar on assuming the charge as Federal Minister for Finance.

In a statement, he said Dar's appointment as Finance Minister was a proud moment for the workers of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

He expressed the hope that the inflation would soon be under control and the economy would prosper under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, adding Dar would play his effective role for the welfare of common man.

